Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Extreme Offer
Jazz has introduced a number of weekly offers for its prepaid users. The company tunning its customers by keeps in mind the need for them, especially for the youth. Just like its other packages, Jazz Weekly Extreme Offer Lets You Stay active throughout the week. The package gives you 25 GB data. However, you can use this data from 12 AM to 9 AM. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Here are the details of the package.
Jazz Weekly Extreme Offer is Available in Just Rs. 60
Offered Incentives:
- 25 GB data (12 AM- 9 AM)
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*1#
Price:
- The offer is available in just Rs. 60 incl. tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Terms and Conditions:
- This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *117*1# again to avail the Offer more than once.
- Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.