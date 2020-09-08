Here is How to Subscribe to Jazz Weekly Extreme Offer

Jazz has introduced a number of weekly offers for its prepaid users. The company tunning its customers by keeps in mind the need for them, especially for the youth. Just like its other packages, Jazz Weekly Extreme Offer Lets You Stay active throughout the week. The package gives you 25 GB data. However, you can use this data from 12 AM to 9 AM. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Here are the details of the package.

Jazz Weekly Extreme Offer is Available in Just Rs. 60

Offered Incentives:

25 GB data (12 AM- 9 AM)

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*1#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 60 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions: