Here’s how Twitterities are Reacting to Esra Bilgic Selection as Brand Ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi?

Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul has remained a big hit and people are watching each and every episode of season 1 dubbed in Urdu by PTV. The drama is very good however the characters Haleema featuring Esra Bilgic and Ertugrul featuring Engin Altan gain massive popularity in Pakistan. Catching the whole scenario, Peshawar Zlami has hinted Esra Bilgic being the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi and Twitterities are very excited to know about the news.

Previously, head of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi gave a hint of the possibility of Engin Altan on becoming the brand ambassador of the team.

WHAT IF #ErtugrulGhazi JOIN PESHAWAR ZALMI AS A BRAND AMBASADOR ❓ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 30, 2020

Though people especially the supporters of the team were extremely happy to know about the news. Javed Afridi gave another hint and the was even better than the previous one.

WHAT IF WE OFFER TO #HalimeSultan AS WELL ❓ https://t.co/DpT0KzNcQv — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) July 3, 2020

People showed their love and excitement over the news. Here’s how they reacted:

Sir phir doosri teems ke supports sirf un ke owners hi bachain gay😂 — Jamsher Bhanbhro (@csengineerpk) July 3, 2020

No doubt! He is totally right.

Advance Congratulations to All Zalmi Fan’s 💛

In Shaa Allah ❤️ PSL-6 Champion 😍 — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) July 3, 2020

Phr hm sb kch chor k sirf peshawar ko support krain gy😂 — Ertugrul 🇵🇰 (@AsadUllahMinha2) July 3, 2020

However, there are some people who are not happy with the idea of foreigners brand ambassadors.

Brand ambassador local hoty hain — HJR (@hjr34k) July 3, 2020

then Pakistan’s respect would be grounded. it would be shame rather to have ambassador from abroad — Azfar Khan Niazi (@M_Azfar_1) July 3, 2020

Hope you invest well in your team too..ambassadors wouldn’t mean anything if your team sucks! 🙂 publicity isn’t everything. — A. (@ohfamoly) July 3, 2020

This is the shameless behavior I’m talking about.

It’s okay to be proud that your team is winning the league.

But if you think that your team is “rightly” winning the league when your team’s lackluster performances are getting bailed out by officials each week…..😬😬😬😬 https://t.co/ltS28IZAuF — Juan (@socraticjuan) July 5, 2020

Esra Bilgic has also hinted that she is about to be part of the team soon. Are you happy about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

