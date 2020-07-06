Here’s how Twitterities are Reacting to Esra Bilgic Selection as Brand Ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi?

Jawad Ahmad Last Updated: Jul 6, 2020
1 minute read
Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul has remained a big hit and people are watching each and every episode of season 1 dubbed in Urdu by PTV. The drama is very good however the characters Haleema featuring Esra Bilgic and Ertugrul featuring Engin Altan gain massive popularity in Pakistan. Catching the whole scenario, Peshawar Zlami has hinted Esra Bilgic being the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi and Twitterities are very excited to know about the news.

Previously, head of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi gave a hint of the possibility of Engin Altan on becoming the brand ambassador of the team.

Though people especially the supporters of the team were extremely happy to know about the news. Javed Afridi gave another hint and the was even better than the previous one.

People showed their love and excitement over the news. Here’s how they reacted:

No doubt! He is totally right.

However, there are some people who are not happy with the idea of foreigners brand ambassadors.

Esra Bilgic has also hinted that she is about to be part of the team soon. Are you happy about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jawad Ahmad

