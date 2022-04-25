In this era of technology, smartphones have become a significant part of our lives. Although the pocket-sized device is used for numerous purposes but one of the most attractive features of the phone is its camera. When someone wants to buy a new phone, he/she usually prefers to buy a phone with a good camera, a better chipset and battery size. I personally prefer to buy a phone with advanced camera features. We have seen a number of phones with innovative camera technology in the market. However, there is now another technology which is soon going to emerge in smartphones. Holograms could become the next hot smartphone feature after scientists say they’ve created new light sensors inside a camera.

Holograms to Become the Next Hot Smartphone Camera Feature

According to the latest publication in South Korea, the sensor can detect the polarization of light to create 3D images without needing a bulky filter. Isn’t it sound amazing?

See Also: vivo V23 5G: A Combination of Unique Aesthetic Design and a Splendid Camera Setup

Scientists at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology have come up with an idea which means they could soon become part of people’s daily lives.

“Research on the downsizing and integration of individual elements is required to ultimately miniaturize holographic systems. The results of our research will lay the foundation for the future development of miniaturized holographic camera sensor modules,” says study author Dr. Do Hwang in a media release.

Digital and smartphone cameras contain a sensor called a photodiode. This sensor converts light into current signals. Giving these sensors the ability to sense polarized light would provide them with new information and give them the ability to store 3D holograms.

The previous attempts were not successful because of the bigger size. The polarization filters are several hundred micrometres long. To solve this problem, the researchers developed photodiodes using two semiconductor materials. These are rhenium diselenide and tungsten diselenide — also known as n-type and p-type. This allowed the device to detect various wavelengths of light from ultraviolet to near-infrared.

Researchers used photodiodes to create an image sensor which proved capable of capturing holograms. No doubt, this new technology will open the door to new visual technologies.

Check Also: realme 9i’s 50MP AI Triple Camera Levels Up Your Photography