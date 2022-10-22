Do you gays watched the “Game of Thrones” season? Now another season of the same concept, House of the Dragon, is about to release. But unfortunately, the House of the Dragon season finale leaked online a few days before it was meant to air. In this regard, HBO said that it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show” and is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

According to HBO, the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa. HBO is also aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. HBO believes that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show. Users will get to see a pristine version of the episode on Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.

For fans, this could mean that spoilers will be floating around social media. Some people are not liking it and consider it not a new thing. So if you don’t want to spoil your excitement, stay away from the people’s discussion about the show.

Get ready to watch the first season of the house of the Dragon on Sunday at 9 PM ET. After watching the show, you can make your own opinion about the show.

