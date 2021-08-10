How Other Smartphone Brands Can Learn from Infinix Downfall in Pakistan?

For a long time, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix had remained the King in the Budget Smartphone category. This is beacause the company was rendering cheaper smartphones with some high end specs that were unparalleled at the time of launch. However, the picture has turned grim after people started to notice that Infinix cost cutting came with some glitches that affected the users in long term. Consequently, the company itself has started to decline. To support our argument, we are going to quote some reasons along with credible data to show why Infinix is declining in the Pakistani market and what lessons other companies can learn fom it.

Infinix’s Decline in the Recent Year:

The afore-mentioned chart is taken from a very credible source and it clearly depicts how Infinix is losing its brand share in the Pakistani market if we examine the trends from Q2 of 2020 to Q2 of 2021.

Reasons for Infinix’s Decline:

Low R&D:

One of the primary tool of cost cutting is the less research and development (R&D) that effects the user experience in the long term. Have you ever heard that Samsung or Apple Devices fingerprint automatically stopped working? Well, I dont think so! As they spend a lot of money on R&D, so such software glitches have never reported. On the contrary, I have used one of the Infinix smartphones and after a few weeks, its fingerprint sensor stopped working automatically. That’s how low R&D affects a smartphone and there are many more similar instances which people have reported.

Too Much Bloatware:

Another cost cutting technique that has led to the downfall of Infinix is the presence of too much bloatware or pre-installed apps. Apparently, Infinix renders heavy RAM and memory size in their budget phones but half of the RAM are filled with bloatware that can’t be deleted. So people have gradually realized that its just a marketing technique of Infinix to show heavy RAM sizes in order to sell their smartphones.

Cheap Cameras & Displays:

Though Infinix provides large displays with a number of cameras on the rear side in their every budget smartphone but yet again its maketing ploy. As the material used ih the display and camera quality is below average in most of the smartphones of Infinix in contrast to other big brands like Samsung, Huawei, etc.

The Advent of other Smartphone Brands in the Budget Arena:

Another reason that has led to the decline of Infinix is the entry of other smartphone brands in the budget category. The top among them is the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi along with Poco and Vivo. These companies are launching smartphones with good build quality and have a very competitive price with smartphones of Infinix, If we see the latest Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Note 10, you will see that there is a huge difference between the two in terms of build quality and display with Xiaomi clearly taking the lead.

How Other Smartphone Brands Can Learn from Infinix Downfall in Pakistan?

The above mentioned argument is clearly depicting that Infinix is declining in the Pakistani Market. Now if we scrutinize all the reasons of its decline, we can exract some lessons for other smartphone brands. Like, they should focus more on R&D, minimize marketing techniques like heavy RAM with too much bloatware and contrarily give less RAM with no bloatware. Plus, there should be no compromise on build quality.

Conclusion:

This is a purely opinion based article. If you have any queries, you can share them in the comment section!

