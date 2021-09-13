Sometimes changing your Facebook page name becomes necessary. These days people make Facebook pages based on the latest trends and later on after sometimes when it gets old, they change the name of that page. Moreover, many businesses use Facebook Pages to advertise and build an image of their brands. But not every business gets successful. In such cases, they change the name of their pages to anything new they opt for. Moreover, these days many advertisers make pages to get likes and after some months they sell the page to people who want to have more likes for their pages. This blog will share guidelines on how to change Facebook page name.

In all these scenarios, changing the name of the Facebook Page becomes evident and as it might seem, it’s not that easy. You have to go through certain steps that are different for web and mobile, also Facebook does not allow every name for a page. It has certain guidelines that one has to follow. It should also be mentioned here that when I talk of Page name, I mean the Title of the Facebook Business Page, as shown under your profile photo.

How to Change Facebook Page Name?

Changing your Facebook page name is a big deal and one must do it right as the social media app does not allow users to update the name again and again.

You need to be an admin in order to request a change in the name of your page. Since most of the time, Facebook rejects your updated page name due to certain reasons, so in order to avoid it, review the business page name guidelines mentioned below.

Page names allowed on Facebook:

Page name reflects the image of the company or your business.

Page names can’t include:

Terms or phrases that may be abusive or violate someone’s rights.

The word “official” if the Page isn’t the official Page of a brand, place, organization or public figure.

Improper capitalization (example: tHe best CaFE).

Symbols (example: ® ) or unnecessary punctuation.

Descriptions or slogans (example: The Best Cafe – We serve the best coffee in town).

Any variation of the word “Facebook.”

Generic words (example: Pizza).

Generic geographic locations (example: Pakistan).

Page name limiting to 75 characters only

How to change your Facebook Page name on the Web:

For this, you need to log in as the Admin of the page.

To request a change in Page name on the website, follow the steps below:

Click About on the left side of your Page Click Edit next to your Page’s name Enter a new Page name and click Continue Review your request and click Request Change.

How to change your Facebook Page name on mobile

Previously we could change the Facebook name through our mobiles as well. But now there is bad news. You cannot edit your page name in the mobile app. Whenever you will try to do so, you will get “content not found”.

While you do everything fine, sometimes you can’t change the name. Here’s why:

You don’t have a Page role that is needed to change your Page’s name.

You or another admin recently changed your Page’s name. Page name changes are permitted once every seven days and requests will take 3 to 7 days to be accepted.

There may be limits on your

You can’t change the name of a regional Page if it falls under a global Page.

So as I mentioned earlier, changing page names is not a piece of cake and one has to follow certain guidelines to make it happen successfully. Do let us know in the comments section if you know any way to change the page name through the mobile app.

