How to Get Back Disabled and Hacked Instagram Account?

Instagram is one of the widely used platforms these days, primarily used by people of all age groups for sharing their pictures with each other. Many content creators are also using the platform for spreading positivity and selling their valuables, and in an order to do so they have millions of followers. Keeping in view this, losing access due to disabled or Hacked Instagram account is the worst dream for many users. Not only does it cut off you from your friends but you also lose your memorable pictures and videos from the last few years. So if you are a victim of such an incident, there is good news for you. you can get your Instagram account back in most cases. So, this guide primarily focuses on getting back your disabled and hacked account. Account recovery may vary depending on the situation of your account so it can last from few days to few weeks. So let’s get to the point. How to get back disabled account: Before going into steps, many people might be thinking that why their accounts got disabled. There are plenty of reasons Instagram disables the accounts. There are many incidents where moderators were kicked out without any kind of warning. So how will you come to know your account is disabled? you will get a pop-up message revealing it when you try to log in to your account.

It should be noted here, that many people misunderstand account disability with incorrect passwords/usernames. In that case, resetting your password by entering your email id with fix the issue in few minutes, unless you are hacked. According to Instagram, the company disables your account if you post illegal activities, hate speech, nudity, or graphic violence. Though the social media giant does not provide any guidance for account disability, it reveals that it has happened for violating community guidelines and terms of use. The people who repeat the same mistake, again and again, will get their accounts permanently removed. While the overall situation revealed above seems very depressing, but the good news is that it is not complicated to get your Instagram account back.

So when you get the pop-up announcing that your account has been disabled, it also prompts you to Learn More. By clicking there, it will guide you on how to get your disabled account back. In order to get your account back, you have to pass the appeal process.

Be persistent. You can submit appeals several times a day until you recover your account.

This was one way, another way you can submit appeals on the official contact page of Instagram. All you need to do is to fill in the required fields and click Send to have your case reviewed. You can appeal again and again so you might get some lenient moderator however don’t apologize as it will lead things against you. If you have not broken any majors rules, your will be getting your account back in just a few days. However this process can also take a long time, so you also need to be patient. How to get back a hacked Instagram account: The day you land on the internet, you are prone to hacking. Since Instagram is one of the top targets for hackers, they can access your private account, steal your personal details and sell your account if it has many followers. In case your Instagram account is hacked, you need to take serious action as soon as possible. If hackers have longer access to your account, they will have more damage to your privacy. First thing first. You need to check an email from Instagram telling you that your email associated with your account has been changed. This is one of the first steps hackers do when they take over your account. Many people do not read emails, however, if you found it in the very first place, you can reverse the action immediately. However due to any reason, if you have to go through the email, there is another way to fix it before it’s very late. Also Read: Instagram Reels Video Time Duration Expanded to 60 Seconds You can request for a login link to be sent on your phone number instead of the email address that the hacker had provided. When you get it, at the login screen, you can tap Get help signing in (on Android) or Forgot password? (on iOS). Enter your phone number to get a temporary login link sent and follow the instructions to get access. If it restores access to your account, immediately change your password and remove the access that is given to the third-party apps. Upon getting your account back you may see that some fake and adults pages are followed from your account. There is no need to worry! you can unfollow them once you completely get your account back. If this all fails, don’t worry, there is another way to get your hacked account back. Follow the steps below and remain persistent.