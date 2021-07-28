Instagram Reels Video Time Duration Expanded to 60 Seconds

Instagram has extended the duration of its Reels videos from 30 seconds to 60 seconds, the company said on Wednesday. There was a 15-second video length limit, and a 30-second video length limit. By defaulting young users to private accounts, Instagram is also making its platform more secure for their users. All teenagers who already have accounts will also be notified via push notifications that they should take the necessary steps to keep them private.

Social media platform announced via Twitter that reel longer videos will be available for users. Instagram users will soon be able to create Reels of up to 60 seconds. In an effort to provide its creators the opportunity to create longer and more flexible videos on instagram in competition of TikTok, Reels’ biggest rival, recently TikTok increased its time limit to three minutes.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

Instagram has also stated that it is also introducing effective security measures to make the social media experience for youngsters safer and more enjoyable for everyone. New joiners under the age of 16 (18 in some countries) are automatically placed in category of private security setting of accounts upon joining. Posts, Stories, and Reels can only be seen by those who follow you. In areas like Explore and hashtag, users can’t even comment with private account.

The app will send a message to young individuals who currently have a public Instagram account, explaining the benefits of a private profile and how to adjust their privacy settings. Young people will still have the option to move from a private account to a public account, the company explain in a blog post.

Due to all of these changes, finding young individuals will be more difficult for apparently suspicious accounts, and for the advertisers who target young people will be restricted.

