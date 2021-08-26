Google had released Android 12 at its I/O 2021 keynote and later on gave users a chance to be a part of its first public beta. Currently, Android 12 beta is available for Google Pixel’s devices. However, the company has announced that it will also come for other devices including OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. This article will help you install the Android 12 Public Beta.

If you are thinking to get Android 12 public beta, you should head to Google’s Android beta site to get relevant instructions regarding it. Moreover, if you want to find out if your device is compatible with the Android 12 public beta, go to the Android Developers page and check it out.

Here’s How to Install Android 12 Public Beta

While some might be very much interested in getting the public beta, for those who are still thinking, Android 12 has come up with plenty of new features among which the most valuable one is the addition of new visuals. Android 12 has new animations, widgets, and a modified lock screen, along with theming which offers the ability to change the colors used across the OS just by changing your wallpaper.

However, all these exciting visual changes will not be available in the first beta and will launch one by one over time. Google has made some improvements to privacy and security adding indicators when your phone’s camera or microphones are in use.

If you are convinced to be a part of the Android 12 beta program, head below for instructions.

Phones Compatible WITH ANDROID 12 BETA:

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

Pixel 4A, 4A 5G

Pixel 5

Asus Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro (model CPH2173)

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

as well as models from Sharp, Tecno, and Realme

HOW TO INSTALL THE ANDROID 12 BETA:

Getting Android 12 beta on your devices has several ways. from few clicks to some more steps involved. To get this beta download, it’s easier to get it on the supported pixel devices.

So for the Pixel phone, you need to visit the Android 12 beta site to enroll your phone in beta. On clicking view eligible devices, you should be able to see your phone listed in the list. Upon finding it, enroll your device and you will get a notification revealing that your software is ready to install.

If you want to check it manually, you need to open the settings menu on your phone, tap on System > System Update. Click “Check for update” to see if you can download the new software.

If after this manual checkup, nothing happens, you need to keep on waiting for the notification as revealed above. As far as the compatible phones are concerned, the list is shared above and the company has promised to add more devices and models to the list with time. So if your device is not compatible, just wait and watch.

