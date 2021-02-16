Need to tune into YouTube with the screen off? Indeed, it is something precarious to achieve because YouTube stops whatever is playing when your screen turns off. The outcome? You can’t merely listen to recordings while in a hurry. However, imagine a scenario in which I disclose a secret to you that there are two or three different ways you can play YouTube easily with the screen off.

There’s no setting to address this issue in the default YouTube application, yet note that YouTube offers the alternative to tune in to recordings with the screen off on the off chance you buy into the YouTube premium. Be that as it may, at that point, why pay for something when we can accomplish similar outcomes for free?

How to Listen to YouTube with the Screen Off?

Carefully follow the steps below to reach the desired results:

Use an internet browser

To watch YouTube with the screen off without paying any cash or introducing any application, you can utilize a free internet browser application like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. This strategy should chip away at all gadgets.

Download and install Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox program on your phone (your gadget presumably as of now has Chrome, yet the Firefox connection can be found below).

Go to the YouTube site inside the program, tap the settings (three specks) button at the upper right of the page and tick the work area site. Whenever you have finished the means above, tap on a video to play it, and it will keep on playing even after you lock your phone. Note that on the first occasion when you lock the screen, the music playback will stop. Notwithstanding, you can now see playback control buttons on your lock screen. All you require to do now is hit the ‘Play” button and get tuning in to YouTube with the screen going.

On the off chance that playing YouTube recordings of a program doesn’t interest you, there are not many more strategies to go about it.

How to Listen to YouTube with the Screen Off on Android?

Install NewPipe:

The second way you can tune in to YouTube with your screen off is to install an application called NewPipe. Downloading this application is not direct as it isn’t accessible through the Google Play Store. I have likewise seen that the application isn’t pretty much as steady as I might want it to be. Continue further just that you genuinely don’t have any desire to utilize the previously mentioned program methods.

To install NewPipe, you’ll need to check the options application store, F-Droid. On the off chance that you are troubled about this, do note that F-Droid has been around for some time now and is generally known to be a protected spot to download Android applications.

To download NewPipe, go to the accompanying connect to NewPipe and download the Newpipe APK record. Adhere to the on-screen directions to introduce the application.

Do take note that your program may obstruct you from introducing Newpipe since it wasn’t downloaded through the Play Store, and most likely, you will get a message that: “For your security, your phone isn’t permitted to introduce obscure applications from this source.”

You see this message, go to the “Settings” alternative just underneath this message and flip the “Permit from this source” choice to proceed with the establishment.

When introduced, open NewPipe and quest for your song using the inquiry bar at the top.

Once introduced, look for the YouTube video you need to playback, and you will want to accomplish your objective. As referenced before, NewPipe isn’t perfect, and I have had examples where the application will not work.

Use FloatTube

One choice that doesn’t include wandering from the Play Store is FloatTube. You can go to the Google Play Store, look for Float Tube and introduce the application. When introduced, look for a video that you need to play with the screen off, and afterward, hit Play.

Get a YouTube Premium membership.

If you wouldn’t fret paying a little and might want to evade these obstacles, you can buy into the new YouTube Premium (once in the past Red) membership administration. It gives disconnected and foundation admittance to content alongside an advertisement free YouTube experience.

How to Listen to YouTube with the Screen Off on iOS?

YouTube in the background on iOS

If you are using an Apple iPhone running iOS, the interaction is somewhat extraordinary. Essentially, iOS doesn’t make it simple for you, yet there is a workaround. You should relinquish your default Safari program first and download another option. Essentially follow the means given underneath.

Download a program for your iPhone, for example, Opera or Dolphin.

When you are into your new program, open the mobile version of YouTube.

Presently look for the video you need to play in the program. It’s essential to remain in the versatile form of YouTube here.

When the video is playing, open another application or locking your screen will make the video stop. That is the point at which the real trick comes in. Swipe to the music player and press play on the sound controls.

Presently, the video will keep on playing regardless of whether you switch applications and lock the screen.

Comment below which one worked for you and told us any other method by which it can be performed most efficiently.