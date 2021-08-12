Samsung Unpacked Event 2021 was a great success as it came along the most awaited foldable devices, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with other devices. While Z Fold 3 has two screens joined together with a hinge, Z Flip 3 G was a showstopper as it was a real foldable phone. Both the premium devices built with flagship innovations have amazed users who can’t wait to buy them. In that case, you can Pre-Register Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in Pakistan so it reaches you as soon as it arrives in the market.

How to Pre-Register Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in Pakistan?

In that can you can preorder it by going to Samsung’s official website in Pakistan i.e; https://www.samsung.com/pk/. The top wallpaper will give you glimpses of both flagship foldable devices that are unveiled yesterday.

On the right side of the wallpaper, you can see the “Pre-register” option. Upon clicking it you will be directed to another page.

Pre-Register Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in Pakistan:

For pre-registering, you will have to provide your name, email, mobile number, city, and other minor details. When you will be done with it, you will get a notification when the device is ready to be shipped. Moreover, you will also be able to access Samsung’s exclusive offers including a special gift, Free delivery to all cities, and 70% off screen repairs for 1 year.

As far as features are concerned, it is a compact device and is portable and pocket-friendly. It has a 6.7” Infinity Flex Display having a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Cover Screen of the Z Flip3 is 1.9-Inches, 4 times bigger than its successor. The screen can carry a maximum of four options and you can extract more by scrolling down the screen.

As far as the cameras are concerned, which are the most important thing to look for, It has a 12MP OIS AF with F1.8 Aperture main camera and an Ultra-Wide Camera with a 12MP F2.2 aperture. The camera lenses are Gorilla Glass with DX protection which will save the screen from scratches will add more resistance. Another 10 MP front-facing camera is also available but it is not “Under-Display” like the Fold3 5G. Maybe that was not possible to be added to the flip screen. Furthermore, the device will be available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender colors.

What I am not impressed with is the Ram which is 8 GB, however, it can be extended through a 128GB/2GB SD card. The device has a 3300 mAh dual battery.

As far as the price is concerned, Z Flip3 5G starts at $999 in the US, however, in Pakistan the price is not revealed yet. According to tech experts, it will be somewhat around PKR 190,000. We’ll update you regarding the confirmed price of the device in Pakistan soon.

