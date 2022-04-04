What if you are searching for a video on TikTok that you have watched a few days ago but are unable to find it now. IF you are in such a situation then don’t worry. In this article, I will tell you how to recover TikTok videos you recently watch but didn’t save. But before that let me tell you that TikTok is working on a “Watch History” feature that will let you browse the history of watched videos. It will let users view the last seven days of videos they’ve viewed, accessible via the settings menu within the app.

How to Recover TikTok Videos You Recently Watched?

The feature is in the testing phase. So it will take time to be available for all the users. So, let’s move on to the hack that will let you recover TikTok videos. The hack is simple and easy. All you have to do is just follow the given steps.

First of all, enter the TikTok app and click on the section of Trends located at the bottom right of the screen.

located at the bottom right of the screen. Now click on the upper search bar that indicates Look for.

Writes #fyp and press again on Look for.

Within the new video window, you will have to press on the two bars with dots that appear in the upper right corner.

Activate the first lever videos watched and press on Apply.

Once you have applied this configuration, all the videos will start to appear that you have seen with your TikTok profile in the last 7 days. So if the video you watched was before this time limit, unfortunately, you won’t be able to find it with this method.

Source: voonze.com