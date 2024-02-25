TikTok Broadens its Integration with Apple Music and Spotify to More Regions

TikTok introduced a new feature last year called “Add to Music app,” which allows users to save songs they hear in TikTok videos directly to their Apple Music, Spotify, or Amazon Music playlists. Initially launched in the US and UK, this feature has now been expanded to more regions worldwide.

In December, the feature was extended to 19 additional countries, including Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. With this recent expansion, the Add to Music feature is now accessible in over 160 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Qatar, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

TikTok explained in a blog post, “The new Add to Music App feature has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like.”

When users watch a TikTok video with background music, they will see an “Add Music” button. By tapping this button, users can add the song to their personal music library. The track is saved to a default playlist in the selected music streaming service. However, users also have the option to add the track to a new or existing playlist of their choice.

To access this feature, ensure you have the latest version of TikTok installed on your device. The app is available for free on the App Store. For a complete list of countries where Add to Music is available, visit the TikTok website.

