How to Block a TikTok User? A User-Friendly Guide

TikTok is hugely popular for creating content, despite other similar apps being available. You can use the great cameras on smartphones to make short TikTok videos easily. However, the platform’s popularity also means dealing with unwanted behaviour like spam and toxic comments from other users. Here’s how you can block a user on TikTok using the mobile app or website, so you can enjoy using TikTok without interruptions

How to Block a user on the TikTok App for Android or iOS

When you encounter trolls or strangers on your TikTok feed, simply block their profile. This way, you won’t see their activities or comments anymore. You can find step-by-step instructions below for both Android and iOS devices.

Open the TikTok mobile app and select a TikTok profile.

Tap the share icon at the top and select Block.

A window asks you to confirm the block. Tap Block again.

To unblock someone on the TikTok mobile app, return to the blocked user’s TikTok profile and tap Unblock.

How to Block A User on TikTok’s Website

Like the TikTok app, you can block a TikTok user from the website. Follow these steps to block a user on the website.

Navigate to TikTok.com.

TikTok homepage for a logged-in user

Click a TikTok profile and select the three-dot icon.

Click Block.

Click Block to confirm.

To unblock a TikTok user, return to the blocked user’s profile, click the three-dot icon, and click Unblock.

How to block Multiple Users on TikTok simultaneously

Consider blocking multiple users at once if you need to block several accounts. Bot accounts can create spam that can quickly become overwhelming. Before blocking, it’s a good idea to report these accounts to TikTok.

If you’re dealing with spam or harassment from someone else’s TikTok video, simply untag yourself from the video to avoid unwanted attention.

Navigate to a TikTok video and tap Comments.

Tap and hold while hovering over a user in the comments section and select Manage multiple comments.

Select the users you want to block and tap More. You can block a maximum of 100 users.

Tap Block accounts.