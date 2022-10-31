How to Unsend Instagram Messages on Mobile and Web

Have you ever encountered a situation when you accidentally send a message to the wrong recipient on Instagram? If yes then don’t worry, in this article, I will tell you how to unsend messages on Instagram. So basically, When you undo send an Instagram message, the platform takes that message off of your chat conversation. Neither you nor the recipient will see the message in the chat history.

Interestingly enough, the recipient does not get any notification about it. It looks like you never sent the message in the first place. Moreover, there is no time limit for removing sent messages. You can delete any message you want to at any time.

How to Unsend Instagram Messages on Mobile

You can easily remove your sent messages on the Instagram mobile app. For that, follow these easy steps,

first go to the Instagram messages and select the conversation from which you want to remove a message.

Now, select the message you want to delete.

Tap and hold the message and choose “Unsend.”

And that’s it. You’ve successfully removed the selected message from your Instagram conversation for good.

How to Unsend An Instagram Message on the Web

To delete messages from your desktop, launch your preferred web browser and open Instagram. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

In Instagram’s top-right corner, click the Message icon.

On the Message page, in the sidebar to the left, select a conversation and find the message you want to delete.

place your cursor over this message and click the three-dot menu.

In the menu choose “Unsend.”

You’ll see an “Unsend Message?” prompt. Here, confirm your choice by clicking “Unsend.”

See Also: Soon You will be able to Schedule Posts on Instagram – Here is How