Soon You will be able to Schedule Posts on Instagram – Here is How

Instagram is testing a new feature that is actually nice and users will love enjoying it. A spokesperson for Meta confirmed that it is “testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community.” Soon Instagram users will be able to schedule posts.

It is worth mentioning here that Creators on Instagram can already schedule their Live videos up to 90 days in advance. However, it was not available for everyone. Now, this new feature will allow anyone to schedule their grid posts ahead of time. A few Instagram users have already started trying this feature.

Here’s how it seems to work:

Prepare a grid post.

Once you’re at the final step — the one after you’ve finished editing, and can tag people, add a location, and other sharing options, scroll down to the bottom and click “advanced settings.”

Now, you’ll have the option to “schedule this post.” You choose the date and time. You’ve scheduled a post.

The feature is in the testing phase, not everyone has the option to schedule posts through the app just yet. If you don’t have the option but do want to schedule your posts a few days out, there are plenty of other ways to schedule posts through third-party apps like Planoly, Buffer, and more.

But don’t worry you will get the feature in the coming days.

