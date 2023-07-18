How to Upload a Document on Chatgpt? Authentic Easy Methods!

With the advent of chatgpt, generative AI (artificial intelligence) can now be seen everywhere, from social media apps to humanoid robots. Though still, there are some features of the chatgpt that many users aren’t aware of. For instance, a number of users are curious about how to upload a document on chatgpt, particularly those who are using the free version of the generative AI. The paid version of chatgpt has a built-in mechanism to add the option of uploading a document which we are going to discuss. In the case of the free version, there are different ways through which you can upload any document.

How to Upload a Document on Chatgpt?

For Chatgpt Plus Users:

First, open the chatgpt on your browser and click on the three-dot icon located at the bottom left corner of your screen.

Now, tap on settings from the list.

From the settings window, click on the ‘beta features’ from the left side, and then toggle on the code interpreter from the right side.

Similarly, now move towards the GPT 4 model and choose code interpreter from the drop-down menu.

Afterward, a ‘+’ button will appear on the left side of the text field of chatgpt.

For Chatgpt basic users:

Method 1 (Using Chrome Extension):

As we know there is no built-in functionality in chatgpt’s free version to upload a document file of different formats including TXT, PDF, DOC CSV, MD, TS, TSX, JSX, JS, PY, HTML, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, and ZIP. Well, you will be happy to know that you don’t have to purchase the chatgpt Plus service solely for the purpose of uploading any document. There are a couple ways through which you can upload a document on chatgpt. One such method encompasses a Chrome extension.

Through Chrome Extension:

Here are the ways through which you can upload a document on chatgpt using Chrome extension.

First, click on this link to download chatgpt file uploader.

Now, tap on ‘add to Chrome’ as you can see in the given image.

After adding the extension, now open chat.openai.com in another browser. As highlighted in the image, you will be able to see an option for uploading the document.

Method 2: Upload a document using a third-party website

There is also a third-party website that allows you to upload a document on chatgpt. However, it must be noted here that this website only allows you to upload pdf files on chatgpt. However, you can also upload other documents by converting them into pdf files initially.

You can easily convert any file including DOC, CSV, TXT, etc. by visiting this link.

After converting the file into pdf, now visit chatpdf.com.

Now, you will be seeing a ‘drop pdf here’ option.

As you upload any pdf file, it will take you to another window in which the chatbot is integrated. It will be directly answering your queries as you can see in the given image.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q. What happens after I upload a Word document to ChatGPT?

A: Once you upload a Word document, ChatGPT can access its contents and provide responses based on the information within the document.

Q. Can I upload other document formats besides Word documents?

A: Yes, the “ChatGPT File Uploader Extended” extension supports various document formats such as XLSX, XLS, PDF, TSX, JSX, TS, MD, CSV, CSS, JSON, HTML, PY, and more. You can upload files in these formats as well.

Q. Are there any file size limitations for uploading documents?

A: The file size limitations may depend on the specific implementation of the “ChatGPT File Uploader” extension. Some extensions might have limitations on file size, so it’s advisable to check the extension’s documentation or contact the extension developer for specific details.

Q. Can I upload multiple Word documents at once?

The ability to upload multiple documents at once depends on the features provided by the ChatGPT File Uploader extension. Some extensions might support batch uploads, allowing you to upload multiple documents simultaneously

Final Words:

These were some of the simplest ways to upload any document on chatgpt. Feel free to reach us in the comment section if you have any queries regarding the article!

