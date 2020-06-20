As per scheduled, Huawei has announced the Enjoy 20 Pro smartphone in China. Making some of the rumours true, the phone has come with the Dimensity 800 SoC at the helm. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top. Just like other Huawei phones, the device has also not come with Google services. Instead, there is Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is Now Official with 48MP main Camera

The newly launched smartphone has two memory variants, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GG. However, if you want to expand the storage, you can use a microSD card. Additionally, the phone has around a 6.5″ 90Hz display of FullHD+ resolution. Enjoy 20 Pro has a waterdrop notch to house the 16MP selfie camera. The phone has a glass back.

At the back, we see a triple camera setup which consists of a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. As mentioned above, the phone is powered by Dimensity 800. Moreover, it will be available in three colours – Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, and Galaxy Silver. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery having 22.5W fast charging support. Furthermore, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Also, it is a dual-mode 5G phone.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the 6GB RAM version will cost around $280. Whereas the version with 8GB of RAM is available in $322. The phone has already available in China for pre-order. However, the official sale will go on from June 24.

The availability in the other markets is not known yet.