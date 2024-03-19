Hurry up & Avail Huge Discount of PKR 17000 on Samsung A24

A24

In the holy month of Ramazan, different smartphone vendors are offering lucrative discounts on a variety of devices. Samsung’s lower midrange device, the Galaxy A24, is also on sale at one of Pakistan’s most popular online mobile phone vendors. There is a limited-time discount offer of 23% on 6GB/128GB of Samsung A24, which is currently available for PKR 55,999. However, the original price of the phone is PKR 72,999. The smartphone is currently available in black, and light green colors and you can order the phone by clicking on this link.

The Galaxy A24 is a pretty decent option for anyone who wants to buy a quality smartphone on a PKR 50k budget. It offers an AMOLED display, good camera specs, and, on top of that, the brand name of Samsung. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung A24.

Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications

Display
Screen Size 6.5 inches
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Screen Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
Screen Protection N/A
Memory
Internal Memory 128 GB
RAM 6 GB / 8 GB
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Performance
Processor Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Camera
Front Camera 13 MP
Front Flash Light No
Front Video Recording 1080p@30fps
Back Flash Light Yes
Back Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Back Video Recording 1080p@30fps
Connectivity
Bluetooth Yes
3G Yes
4G/LTE Yes
5G No
Radio FM radio
WiFi Yes
NFC N/A

 

>