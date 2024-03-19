Hurry up & Avail Huge Discount of PKR 17000 on Samsung A24
In the holy month of Ramazan, different smartphone vendors are offering lucrative discounts on a variety of devices. Samsung’s lower midrange device, the Galaxy A24, is also on sale at one of Pakistan’s most popular online mobile phone vendors. There is a limited-time discount offer of 23% on 6GB/128GB of Samsung A24, which is currently available for PKR 55,999. However, the original price of the phone is PKR 72,999. The smartphone is currently available in black, and light green colors and you can order the phone by clicking on this link.
The Galaxy A24 is a pretty decent option for anyone who wants to buy a quality smartphone on a PKR 50k budget. It offers an AMOLED display, good camera specs, and, on top of that, the brand name of Samsung. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung A24.
Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications
|Display
|Screen Size
|6.5 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
|Screen Protection
|N/A
|Memory
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
|RAM
|6 GB / 8 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Performance
|Processor
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Camera
|Front Camera
|13 MP
|Front Flash Light
|No
|Front Video Recording
|1080p@30fps
|Back Flash Light
|Yes
|Back Camera
|50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Back Video Recording
|1080p@30fps
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|5G
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|WiFi
|Yes
|NFC
|N/A
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!