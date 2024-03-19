Hurry up & Avail Huge Discount of PKR 17000 on Samsung A24

In the holy month of Ramazan, different smartphone vendors are offering lucrative discounts on a variety of devices. Samsung’s lower midrange device, the Galaxy A24, is also on sale at one of Pakistan’s most popular online mobile phone vendors. There is a limited-time discount offer of 23% on 6GB/128GB of Samsung A24, which is currently available for PKR 55,999. However, the original price of the phone is PKR 72,999. The smartphone is currently available in black, and light green colors and you can order the phone by clicking on this link.

The Galaxy A24 is a pretty decent option for anyone who wants to buy a quality smartphone on a PKR 50k budget. It offers an AMOLED display, good camera specs, and, on top of that, the brand name of Samsung. So, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the Samsung A24.

Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications

Display Screen Size 6.5 inches Screen Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Screen Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak) Screen Protection N/A

Memory Internal Memory 128 GB RAM 6 GB / 8 GB Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Performance Processor Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 GPU Mali-G57 MC2

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Camera Front Camera 13 MP Front Flash Light No Front Video Recording 1080p@30fps Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Back Video Recording 1080p@30fps

Connectivity Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes 5G No Radio FM radio WiFi Yes NFC N/A