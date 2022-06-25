In a First, realme Products to be Available on Foodpanda

In the internet-powered world that we live in today, people have gotten used to quick gratification of their wants and needs whether that be a sandwich for their hungry stomach or the latest smartphone to hit the market. Foodpanda is a dominating figure in the food and grocery delivery sector in Pakistan, allowing you to browse countless restaurants and shops to get your favorite products delivered to your doorstep. Until now, while you could browse through a few tech options, no smartphone brand had a presence on the Q-commerce platform. Recently, realme Pakistan has entered in a strategic partnership with Foodpanda in order to make its products more readily available to potential customers.

This new development is great news for fans of the tech democratizer as they can purchase their much-liked realme products from the comfort of their homes and receive their brand new smartphones the very same day. Established in 2018 by Sky Li, realme as a brand has shown a deep understanding of what its consumers want with its range of high value for money smartphones that feature next-level technology at economical prices. The smartphone brand also goes above and beyond to remove barriers for customers to purchase its products through alternate delivery and payment channels such as with this partnership.

realme collaborate with Foodpanda

Through this partnership, realme fans in five major cities across the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan will be able to log onto the Foodpanda app and browse through the entire realme catalogue including AIoT. Through the activation of brand stores in different areas, the aim of this partnership is to allow realme fans to purchase their desired products through two alternate payment channels (Cash on Delivery and Online Payment) and receive their products in the staggeringly low time of 30 minutes. This new partnership will act to target product availability area-wise and ensure that areas with high demand of realme products get catered to according to their needs. realme hopes to connect the open market with the massive potential of the q-commerce market in order to create a valuable shopping experience for its loyal fans.

This is an exciting time for tech enthusiasts in the country as realme and Foodpanda work together to tear the barriers preventing the adoption of new technology in the country further down. realme has had an eventful year of coveted releases so far in 2022 with the debut of the high value for money 9 series phones (realme 9i and 9 Pro+) as well as the budget-stunner, realme C35. The smartphone brand does not plan to slow down by any means with two to three more phones expected to join the release slate before the year comes to a close. With a commitment to maintaining quality, realme has service centers in major cities across Pakistan so new customers coming through Foodpanda can rest assured that they will be able to avail support from realme if the need arises. Consumers can expect realme products to drop on Foodpanda soon so keep your eyes peeled for realme to make its big debut on the Q-commerce platform.

