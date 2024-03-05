The Infinix GT 20 Pro, the anticipated successor to the GT 10 Pro, has been generating buzz with its recent certifications from TUV, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance, hinting at an imminent launch. A prototype of the Infinix GT 20 Pro has surfaced on Geekbench, revealing impressive performance metrics.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 8200 SoC

It achieved a single-core score of 1,005 and a multi-core score of 3,311 in Geekbench 6. The listing also revealed that the upcoming phone will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 SoC and 12GB of RAM. However, you can also expand a variant with 8GB of RAM upon launch. The phone is equipped with 256GB of storage and runs on Android 14.

One notable feature of the GT 20 Pro is its 4,900 mAh battery, as confirmed by its TUV certification. It remains unclear whether this is the rated or typical capacity. However, if it’s the former, the phone may be marketed as having a 5,000 mAh battery.

The predecessor, GT 10 Pro, was highly popular for its specifications. It will be interesting to see if the GT 20 Pro can replicate this success or if the original model will retain its popularity.

This is all that we know so far about the upcoming phone. However, we will get more details about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

Meanwhile, Infinix has won multiple Best of MWC 2024 awards. The company’s groundbreaking flagship-level gaming technology, unveiled at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, has garnered significant recognition. The new technology boasts an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,215,639. This is due to the integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a self-developed CoolMax system, and an AI management platform.

