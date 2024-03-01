Infinix, a tech brand known for its appeal to young consumers, is excited to announce its recent accolades at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The company’s groundbreaking flagship-level gaming technology, unveiled at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, has garnered significant recognition. Infinix has won multiple Best of MWC 2024 awards from several prominent news outlets.

This new gaming technology promises to redefine the mobile gaming experience by incorporating cutting-edge smartphone gaming technology enhanced by AI. Infinix’s commitment to innovation and delivering top-notch gaming experiences for young professional gamers worldwide has been underscored by these awards.

Infinix Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards

Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have pushed the boundaries of mobile gaming technology at MWC. Winning the esteemed Best of MWC 2024 awards from globally renowned media outlets reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and exhilarating gaming experiences for the next generation of gamers.”

The new technology boasts an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,215,639. This is due to integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a self-developed CoolMax system, and an AI management platform. Moreover, these innovations work seamlessly to ensure users enjoy the best possible mobile gaming experience. Infinix has also showcased its industry-leading technologies, including Infinix AirCharge, Infinix E-Color Shift, and Extreme-Temp Battery, which have impressed audiences and the press alike.

In addition to winning the Gadgety Awards for Best of Showstopper MWC 2024, Infinix also received accolades from GadgetMatch for ‘Best of MWC 2024’. These awards also recognize the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming and delivering cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Other notable awards received by Infinix include

TrustedReviews’ Best in Show MWC 2024 for Infinix’s E-Color Shift Technology

Yanko Design’s Best of MWC 2024 for Infinix E-Color Shift Technology

FoneArena’s Best Product of MWC 2024 for Infinix AirCharge

Mashable Middle East’s Best of MWC 2024: Best Phone for Infinix E-Color Shift Technology.

Infinix’s success at MWC 2024 is a testament to its dedication to innovation and its commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences for its customers.

Check Also: Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024