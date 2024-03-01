Infinix Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Mar 1, 2024
Infinix MWC 2024 Awards

Infinix, a tech brand known for its appeal to young consumers, is excited to announce its recent accolades at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The company’s groundbreaking flagship-level gaming technology, unveiled at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, has garnered significant recognition. Infinix has won multiple Best of MWC 2024 awards from several prominent news outlets.

This new gaming technology promises to redefine the mobile gaming experience by incorporating cutting-edge smartphone gaming technology enhanced by AI. Infinix’s commitment to innovation and delivering top-notch gaming experiences for young professional gamers worldwide has been underscored by these awards.

Infinix Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards

Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have pushed the boundaries of mobile gaming technology at MWC. Winning the esteemed Best of MWC 2024 awards from globally renowned media outlets reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and exhilarating gaming experiences for the next generation of gamers.”

The new technology boasts an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,215,639. This is due to integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a self-developed CoolMax system, and an AI management platform. Moreover, these innovations work seamlessly to ensure users enjoy the best possible mobile gaming experience. Infinix has also showcased its industry-leading technologies, including Infinix AirCharge, Infinix E-Color Shift, and Extreme-Temp Battery, which have impressed audiences and the press alike.

In addition to winning the Gadgety Awards for Best of Showstopper MWC 2024, Infinix also received accolades from GadgetMatch for ‘Best of MWC 2024’. These awards also recognize the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming and delivering cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Other notable awards received by Infinix include

  • TrustedReviews’ Best in Show MWC 2024 for Infinix’s E-Color Shift Technology
  • Yanko Design’s Best of MWC 2024 for Infinix E-Color Shift Technology
  • FoneArena’s Best Product of MWC 2024 for Infinix AirCharge
  • Mashable Middle East’s Best of MWC 2024: Best Phone for Infinix E-Color Shift Technology.

Infinix’s success at MWC 2024 is a testament to its dedication to innovation and its commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences for its customers.

Check Also: Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Mar 1, 2024
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>