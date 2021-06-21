The craze for gaming has never been higher. With games like Fortnite and Pubg present,there has never been a better time to be a gamer.On the other hand, advancements in these games require an advancement on the platforms they are played on.These games require the latest tech which usually come in expensive flagship phones,depriving many people a good gaming experience. Not anymore. With the latest Infinix Hot 10S,in under 25000 Pkr, you can get an amazing gaming phone with features such as 90 Hz refresh rate,Dar-link and much more.In this article I am going to give a detailed review of the phone. If you are interested in buying the phone,do checkout the article.Now lets start Infinix Hot 10S review with its camera.

Infinix Hot 10S Review: Gamers Paradise

Rear Camera

The 10S surprisingly has a triple camera.It comes with a whooping 48 MP, 1/2.0, 0.8µm primary unit that sits behind a f/1.8, lens. It is also accompanied by 2 MP camera and a AI camera. The camera setup comes with complete autofocus. It also comes with a nightmode and for the first time a 240 FPS slo-mo video and eye tracking auto focus. It is also accompanied by 2K resolution video,allowing you to get the best results.

Considering the price of the phone,the 10S has an impressive arsenal of camera. With a 48 MP in the front,it exceeds expectations.

Front camera

The front camera is an average 8 MP.Both the cameras are equipped with EIS. The 10S camera comes with features such as night mode, beauty, portrait and much more. The front camera also comes with fun features such as short video and auto blur videos.

Considering the price of the phone, a customer can’t complain about an 8 MP camera with a variety of features.

Display and Design

The Infinix Hot 10S comes with a 6.82 inches IPS LCD screen with a smooth 90 HZ refresh rate. It comes with 83.1% screen to body ratio and an unwrinkled resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. So if you are looking for the prime gaming experience at a low budget,this is the phone for you.

The phones comes with not the most elegant design but makes due. The phone has dimensions of 6.75 x 3.05 x 0.36 inches. It has A glass front with a with a plastic frame and back.Not the classiest design but would be beneficial if you rage and throw your phone.

Chipset

This is where the phone proves its worth.It comes with a fierce MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset accompanied by a Android 11, XOS 7.6 Os. It has a CPU of Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) and a GPU of Mali-G52 MC2.

A smooth 90 HZ refresh rate, the Infinix Hot 10S provides the optimal gaming experience. No delays,a smooth gameplay, and a fast processors,gamers can’t ask for much more. The 10S also comes with a solution to a problem that most mobile gamers have which is overheating. The new feature Darlink prevents the phone from overheating by slowing down other processes in your phone for the optimal gaming experience. It also comes with a 180 HZ touch sampling rate which improves the recognition of your fingers on display, detecting the accurate position in the face of rapid movements or sliding.

In terms of gaming, consumers can’t ask for a much better phone, especially at the range of a low budget phone.

Battery and Memory

The Hot 10 S comes with a huge battery of 6000 mAh with safe charge technology. The safe charge charge turns the battery off when it reaches 100% to prevent an accident.It also comes with 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM which can be expanded using micro SD card(reaching upto 512 GB),allowing for maximum number of games and data to be stored.

Overall, users can go on for a long periods of tryharding without the notification of low battery notification popping.

Colours

The Infinix Hot 10 S comes in shades of 95-degree Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean, and 7-degree Purple.

Sensors

The 10S comes with sensors such as G sensors, E compass, Gyroscope, light sensor, proximity,and fingerprint(rear mounted). It also comes with a facial scanner that can recognize you while wearing a mask.So if you are in public and want to open your phone,you don’t need to lower your mask.

Connectivity

The phone comes with connectivity options such as WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS navigation,and Accelerometer and proximity.

Pros

The phone provides a solid 48 MP camera with a variety of features as mentioned above.

With a MediaTek Helio G85,90 HZ refresh rate and Darlink, it provides a smooth gaming experience.

It has a huge battery life,which appeals to all types of users

Cons

The front camera does not reach the levels set by the rear camera

The plastic back does not appeal to the users desire to have a classy phone

Final Verdict

Remembering this is a low level budget phone, the Infinix Hot 10S has outdone itself. The phone provides a decent camera and a huge battery life. The phone hits the bullseye in terms of the purpose it is marketed for, providing the best gaming experience at a low cost.

