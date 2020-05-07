Infinix Hot 9 Is Out For Business

Infinix has revolved the mobile market lately with its Infini Hot 8 series. They have been the top-selling mobile model since their release. And yet again Infinix has launched a brand new product the Infinix Hot 9 to set them all on fire!

Infinix Hot 9 Specs

Infinix Hot 9, like its Hot family, is a feature-packed mobile phone available at a very affordable price. Infinix Hot 9 supports GenZ, runs on Android 10 with XOS 6 on top, has a size of 6.6″ HD plus Infinity O display, 16Mp Quad Camera other back cameras being 2Mp each, an 8Mp front camera equipped with a flashlight and a 5000 mAh battery to survive all day.

Just like Hot 8, Hot 9 too comes in two variants. Hot 9 3/32Gb and Hot 9 4/128Gb, available in three unique colours namely, Violet, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

Price Of Infinix Hot 9

The latest technology mobile with all the features that you can crave for, having great battery performance and the best-equipped camera has all the rights to go a little pricey. But! to your surprise, Hot 9 comes at the best affordable price with the latest technology.

Hot 9 3/32Gb is available at Rs. 18,000 exclusively on Daraz.pk and Infinix Hot 9 4GB/128GB at Rs. 23,000 available both in-stores and online.

Infinix Hot series is indeed the best, feature-packed and affordable mobile series and with Hot 9 entering the league levels up it all further! Hot 9 may be considered as the best, budgeted, the user-friendly and high-tech mobile phone of 2020 which comes in the most elegant style and eye-catching colours to let you enjoy the luxury without the undue pain! As described by Mr Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan Hot 9 is:

“An exciting new addition to the Infinix family, the Hot 9 is the ultimate device for all the people on the go who are looking for the all-in-one solution in their smartphone.”