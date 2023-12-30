Infinix Note 40 Pro to Launch Soon; Approved by NBTC and Bluetooth SIG

We must say that Infinix remains active throughout the year in launching the new and affordable smartphones. Just recently, Infinix launched the Infinix Smart HD and the Hot 40 Lineup. Now, the company is ready for yet another release cycle with the Infinix Note 40 series. The series will include the vanilla and a Pro version at least. Now, the Infinix Note 40 Pro has just cleared the NBTC certification following a recent visit to Bluetooth SIG. All signs hint at an imminent global launch.

The NBTC certification reveals that Infinix Note 40 Pro will soon launch in Thailand. While the listing keeps most of the specs under wraps. However, it confirmed the device’s model number X6850. On the other hand, Bluetooth SIG certification reveals the BT v5.3 module under the hood.

Usually, the company upgrades the specs of the phone compared to its predecessors. Some previous reports have revealed that the Infinix Note 30 Pro will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a mighty Helio G99 chip with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Note 30 Pro powers up using a 5,000mAh battery. Alongside, it sports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. If we talk about its cameras, it will have a 32MP front shooter. At the back, the phone will have a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth mapper. The device runs on XOS 13-based Android 13.

Furthermore, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is all that we know so far about the phone yet. We will get more official information about the series in the coming days.

On the other hand, the company is also working on upcoming AirCharge wireless charging technology. The company will most likely launch this technology at CES 2024. The AirCharge will eliminate the need for cables or direct contact with the charging pad. It might be a spotlight feature of Infinix’s Note 40 series.

