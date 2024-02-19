Infinix Reduces Prices – Buy Smart 7 HD for under 20k now!

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 19, 2024

The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has announced a reduction in the prices of two hot-selling smartphones, the Smart 7 HD and the Hot 30 Pro. Both of these smartphones come in the budget segment and offer great value at affordable prices. Let’s take a look at how much less you will have to pay to buy these two smartphones.

Smartphone Models New Price (PKR) Old Price (PKR) 
Infinix Hot 30 Pro PKR 34,999/-. PKR 37,999/-.
Infininx Smart 7 HD PKR 21,999/-. PKR 19,999/-.

Infinix Hot 30 Pro Specs

Infinix Hot 30

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, XOS 12.6
Chipset Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF
0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Infinix Smart 7

Infinix Smart 7 HD

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 12
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 13 MP, AF
0.3 MP, (depth)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 5 MP
Features LED flash
Video 720p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired
Colors Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 19, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>