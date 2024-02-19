Infinix Reduces Prices – Buy Smart 7 HD for under 20k now!
The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has announced a reduction in the prices of two hot-selling smartphones, the Smart 7 HD and the Hot 30 Pro. Both of these smartphones come in the budget segment and offer great value at affordable prices. Let’s take a look at how much less you will have to pay to buy these two smartphones.
|Smartphone Models
|New Price (PKR)
|Old Price (PKR)
|Infinix Hot 30 Pro
|PKR 34,999/-.
|PKR 37,999/-.
|Infininx Smart 7 HD
|PKR 21,999/-.
|PKR 19,999/-.
Infinix Hot 30 Pro Specs
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, XOS 12.6
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF
|0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Positioning
|GPS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
Infinix Smart 7
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|13 MP, AF
|0.3 MP, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|720p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|10W wired
|Colors
|Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue
