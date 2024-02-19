Infinix Reduces Prices – Buy Smart 7 HD for under 20k now!

The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has announced a reduction in the prices of two hot-selling smartphones, the Smart 7 HD and the Hot 30 Pro. Both of these smartphones come in the budget segment and offer great value at affordable prices. Let’s take a look at how much less you will have to pay to buy these two smartphones.

Smartphone Models New Price (PKR) Old Price (PKR) Infinix Hot 30 Pro PKR 34,999/-. PKR 37,999/-. Infininx Smart 7 HD PKR 21,999/-. PKR 19,999/-.

Infinix Hot 30 Pro Specs

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PLATFORM OS Android 13, XOS 12.6 Chipset Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Infinix Smart 7

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels PLATFORM OS Android 12 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA Dual 13 MP, AF 0.3 MP, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP Features LED flash Video 720p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 10W wired Colors Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue