Grand Theft Auto 5 Source Code Leak: Rockstar Games in Crisis

Rumors are circulating concerning an alleged Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak and a trove of confidential Rockstar Games data. This news follows previous rumors from last year that hinted at a partial leak of GTA 5’s source code. Over the last year, the ailing game maker has dealt with a series of security breaches, interrupting operations and jeopardizing the secret of its upcoming projects.

Last year, Rockstar Games experienced a big setback when a network attack resulted in the unauthorized publication of over an hour’s worth of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay. Subsequent leaks interrupted the creators’ preparations for a planned trailer premiere, forcing them to release it early. Now, the situation has escalated with rumors surrounding the potential leak of critical source code and confidential materials.

A recent tweet from GTA Focal drew attention to a purported internet leak of the GTA 5 source code. The stolen data, which is said to be a 4GB file mostly made up of code, has not yet been recognized as a complete version of the source code, which is said to be a 200GB file. The entire source file contains assets and 3D models required for the game’s development and execution. Despite attempts to delete the initial URL, the source code is already extensively circulated on numerous social media networks.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, is apparently working hard to remove web connections to the exposed source code. Despite these attempts, there are reports that hackers are considering releasing the whole 200 GB of source code. This current breach is thought to be related to the security problem from last year, with the key difference being that the files were just recently made public.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Source Code Leak includes a 4GB file of code

The gravity of the problem grows when it becomes clear that the leak includes data from the long-awaited but never-released Bully 2, fragments of code from GTA 6, unpublished downloadable content (DLCs), and a scrapped project named “Agent.” Among the leaked DLCs is the Trevor expansion for GTA 5, which has previously been mentioned in leaks. The leak also includes a map from the abandoned “Agent” project, which was said to be inspired by the James Bond series.

The consequences of this breach might be serious, as it allows hackers to locate and exploit weaknesses in the source code. This might allow them to remotely execute code on players’ PCs, posing a huge safety risk to GTA Online gamers. The leak’s timing over the Christmas season raises further concerns since developers are likely on vacation, possibly hampering attempts to remedy the issue and protect Rockstar Games’ projects’ integrity. The gaming world is waiting for further information as the company seeks to mitigate the impacts of this historic security breach.

