Instagram introduces a ‘Linking Sticker’ for stories

Instagram has always limited to who can post slider links to their stories, but today the company is launching a new trial that could expand that feature. In this case, however, it is not an upward slide that people can offer, but a ‘linking sticker’ These decals work just like a swipe-up link, except with a tap instead of a swipe, they have an upward slide. Users can also reply to stories that contain a sticker, which is currently not possible with stories with a swipe upwards.

Currently, Instagram users with 10,000 or a verified badge have the option to add links to their stories with a “swipe-up” design. Tests are currently limited and only certain users have access to the link tag feature. monitor to see the types of links people are posting with an emphasis on preventing misinformation and spam.

Vishal Shah, Product Manager at Instagram, told the sources that it was primarily to understand how people use links. In addition, he said that the linking sticker is more suitable for the current way people use the platform, so he said that this test “brings links to the same general system, which also makes sense from a simple system perspective.”

Despite the small scale of the current test, Instagram eventually hopes to launch link stickers for everyone if it can work normally. However, there are no plans to provide links to other parts of Instagram, such as comments or headlines.



