Instagram Introduces New Sticker Creation Tool That Customizes Photos for Reels

Instagram is set to introduce a new sticker creation tool, as demonstrated by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a video shared on his broadcast channel. This feature will empower users to create personalized stickers using their own photos or images they discover on the platform.

Unlike Meta’s AI-generated stickers, Instagram’s tool streamlines the process by automatically identifying the subject of a photo and eliminating the background, resulting in a standalone sticker that can be added to various content, such as Reels and Stories.

This user-friendly sticker creation feature represents a more straightforward approach compared to Meta’s prompt-driven AI stickers. It encourages users to express themselves uniquely and enhance their creative output on the platform.

While the feature is still in testing, Instagram’s move towards allowing users to craft their own stickers promises a more enjoyable experience within the platform. This aligns with the broader trend in social media, where platforms are empowering users with greater creative control and visual appeal for their posts.

Adam Mosseri showcased the sticker creation tool’s functionality in his video. It is emphasizing its potential to turn photos into custom stickers, enriching Instagram Stories and Reels with personalization.

Mosseri also expressed excitement about users getting creative with the feature and invited feedback. This new tool underscores Instagram’s commitment to user engagement and creativity. The feature is still in the testing phase. The full scope and appearance of the feature will become clearer as it evolves.

In a related development, Instagram has begun testing a polling tool to appear in the comments section beneath feed posts. Some observant users initially noticed this feature. Adam Mosseri officially acknowledged it on his Instagram Channel, describing it as a “small test.” Meanwhile, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed that this feature would be “rolling out to everyone soon.” Instagram will soon make it widely available.

