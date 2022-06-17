Instagram Follows footsteps of TikTok by introducing the new full-screen feed

In this era of rapid innovation, social media companies keep on adding new features and updates to keep themselves up to date and competitive. Instagram has recently announced that it had been working on its full-screen feed for a long time and now they are finally going to test the new version of its full-screen feed.

The version is very much similar to that of TikTok’s full-screen feed feature. The full-screen helps in improving the way the photos appear in this new format. Apart from the improved photos, the company is also trying to experiment with changes to the navigation bar. The navigation bar which is at the bottom of the Instagram app will soon get changes and shortcuts for accessing a message or creating a post.

The navigation bar seemingly gets few changes in which one important one is bringing back the Compose button on the navigation bar. It was relocated in 2020 to bring Reels to the prime spot and make it the focus of attention. But now as creators are shifting more towards TikTok, there is a decline in new content creation. Hence, Instagram has planned to bring the Compose button back to its original place on the navigation bar.

Full-screen feed was first experimented with in May but users showed their disliking and the platform got the criticism due to which it held it back for the improvements. The negative feedback was for the 9:16 aspect ratio of displayed content, changes in the ratio of horizontal images, and classic square photos, hiding away captions and comments. In the new version, the photos which couldn’t fit in the feed well would automatically get blurred from the borders to blend them up but the users didn’t like the change. The users also didn’t like the feed with odd white spaces in between posts. The new feed format made clients’ feed more untidy.

Instagram has ensured that the new version of the full-screen feed will have no such issues as mentioned by users in the old version. In the new version, the creators’ work would be supported as their content would be recommended to those who don’t follow them. The new format is more or less similar to that of TikTok. This will be helpful for the advertisers and creators as the same format will help them easily reuse the content across different platforms.

