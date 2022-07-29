Instagram to Pause Upcoming Updates of Users’ displeasure on AI Recommended Feed

Just a couple of days back, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that from next year, almost 30% of Instagram users feed will consist of AI recommended content from different people even if they do not follow by. After this new broke, Instagram was flooded with complaints from users showing their displeasure over this news. Following this, Instagram’s head told that company has decided to stop upcoming updates to hold the flood of complaints from its users. It means that upcoming full screen feed test would also be paused which was rolled out to small number of users as a part of test. Also, he revealed that the AI recommended feed percentage will also be lowered. It might be possible the Meta is gaining time to cool down people and will launch these features in near future.

While telling about this move, a spokesperson from Instagram said:

“Based on our findings and community feedback, we’re pausing the full-screen test on Instagram so we can explore other options, and we’re temporarily decreasing the number of recommendations you see in your feed. “We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right.”

It was also announced that the full screen test will start disappearing from the next two weeks. Adam Mosseri said that the company is going to recreate its design process.

“I’m glad we took a risk—if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we’re going to work through that.”

It good that and app has come forward keeping in view the views of users regarding the upcoming features. No doubt, Instagram is one of the most used app throughout the globe and users’ dislikeness was expected for this upcoming feature.

