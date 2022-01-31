Intel CEO tweets ‘We are On It’ and fans are excited

PC Gamer tweeted a request to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger for assistance in resolving the “nightmarish GPU situation” just before the weekend. On Saturday, Raja M. Koduri, the head of Intel Graphics, said that the company is aware of the problem and is striving to release “millions of Arc GPUs” per year. For some, those statements were comforting, but it was clear on Sunday that the message had reached the top, as Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted, “We are on it.”

There have been rumours of some delays in recent weeks, but Koduri’s Tweet last weekend, in which he acknowledged the GPU shortage as “a big issue for PC gamers and the industry at large,” should give us hope. Furthermore, Intel has detailed ambitions to become a big participant in the GPU business, including a plethora of GPU devices. “Intel Graphics is working hard to find a way to achieve the objective of delivering millions of Arc GPUs into the hands of PC gamers every year,” the graphics boss added.

While Gelsinger believes that the semiconductor shortages that have plagued the IT sector will ease slightly over time, he does not expect that a “supply-demand balance” will be achieved until 2023. However, he remains upbeat about the rise in PC sales, expecting that the upward trend would continue in the future.

What has caused chip shortage?

The ongoing chip shortage, according to the widespread belief, began with the pandemic. Major causes arose as a result, including the closure of manufacturing plants owing to health regulations, as well as a large surge in demand for digital items as a result of many people being compelled to work from home due to worldwide lockdowns.