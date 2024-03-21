The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the Ministry of Interior based on intelligence agency reports issued the nationwide ban on the social media platform X, enforced since February 17.

The website X has been mostly offline since February 17, with intermittent service restorations, particularly after former commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatta, alleged election rigging in a media statement.

Interior Ministry Orders Ban on X: PTA Informs SHC

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman expressed his intention to address the issue of X’s disruption with the interior ministry, stating, “Either the matter should be clarified or someone should take responsibility for it. The interior ministry always directed the closure of social media forums.”

During a hearing, a two-member SHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi and Justice Abdul Mubeen Lakho, consolidated four petitions filed by lawyer Jibran Nasir, journalist Zarrar Khurho, and others, regarding internet disruptions at various times.

In court, PTA submitted a copy of a letter dated February 17 from the Ministry of Interior to the telecommunication authority, instructing the immediate blocking of social media platform X “till further orders” without specifying the reason.

The PTA’s response highlighted that the interior ministry’s orders were based on intelligence agency reports. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the interior ministry’s failure to submit a written reply.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Khaleeq Ahmed requested more time on behalf of the Interior Ministry to submit the response, to which Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi urged for a “serious response.”

DAG later submitted a written response on behalf of the interior ministry, indicating that services were only disrupted on May 9 following orders from all provincial governments, emphasizing that the ministry issues such orders only in cases where the security of the state and citizens is at risk.

The bench adjourned the hearing until April 17 after adding the ministry’s response to the case record.