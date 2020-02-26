Internet Statistics in Pakistan As of January 2020

In Pakistan, the evolution of Internet has enabled its widespread proliferation. The advent of LTE (Long Term Evolution) is the underlying factor in the evolution of Internet. The total number of Internet users in Pakistan have increased dramatically. Therefore, I am going to share some interesting facts with you regarding Internet statistics in Pakistan.

Total Internet Users in Pakistan As of January 2020

As you can see in the above mentioned picture, there are some interesting facts given related to internet users in Pakistan. Currently, the total number of Internet users on any device has reached 76.38 million. It implies 35% of the total population is using Internet. So, that’s a huge number. In addition to that, the annual growth in the number of Internet users is 17 %. It means that 11 million people in Pakistan start to use internet every year.

Apart from it, among the total number of Internet users in Pakistan, 99% share is comprised of social media users. And they use social media via mobile phones.

Now i will share some facts regarding Internet connection speeds. The average speed of mobile Internet connections is 14.85 Mbps. And that’s not bad. The change in average speeds of mobile internet connections is 16%. While the average speed of fixed Internet connections is 9.49 Mbps. And change in average speed stood at 18%.

At the end, I would share some more interesting aspects of Internet users. It is the share of web traffic by device. So as you can see in the above mentioned photo, the share of mobile phone users is 75.9% and it has increased by 20% if we compare it with the previous year. Similarly, the share of laptops and desktops stood at 23% and has decreased by 35% in one year. Likewise, the tablet computers stood at 1.1%. You can see other details in the given picture.

