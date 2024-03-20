A recent rumour suggests that Apple has made a significant investment in new coating technology for future iPhone displays. This technology will make the displays more scratch-resistant and include a new anti-reflection layer. However, it is unlikely to be ready for the upcoming iPhone 16 release. Some recent rumours have revealed that the iPhone 17 will most likely come with the new anti-reflective technology.

The rumour originated from the Weibo account Instant Digital, known for previously sharing accurate information about upcoming iPhone features. According to the rumour, Apple has developed equipment capable of adding a “super-hard” anti-reflective layer to the iPhone’s display, enhancing its scratch resistance.

iPhone 17 to Launch With A New Anti-Reflective Display Technology

Although Apple has reportedly transferred this technology to its supply chain partners in China, it seems unlikely to come into the iPhone 16 series launching later this year. Instead, Apple is aiming for its debut with the iPhone 17 series in 2025.

The company has invested billions in coating equipment in Japan and has now transferred it to its supply chain partners in China. This indicates that the iPhone 17 series will feature an outer glass with a super-hard, anti-reflective layer, making it more scratch-resistant than previous models.

Currently, the iPhone display features Ceramic Shield, a technology introduced with the iPhone 12 in 2020. Apple developed the Ceramic Shield in collaboration with Corning, which received funding through Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

The new coating technology described in the rumour bears similarities to Corning’s Gorilla Glass Armor, which debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year. Gorilla Glass Armor reduces reflection by up to 75% and provides added protection against scratches and other damage.

Given the existing partnership between Apple and Corning, it is plausible that some aspects of Gorilla Glass Armor could be incorporated into future iPhone displays. If today’s rumour is accurate, Apple may not incorporate this technology into the iPhone until they release the iPhone 17 next year.

