Apple iPhone 15 Ad Says You’ll Never Have to Delete Your Photos

You don’t need to own an iPhone to run into this situation: running low on storage space and having to delete photos to make room for new apps. It’s a common dilemma many smartphone users face. However, the latest iPhone 15 ad says that you will never have to delete your favourite photos to free up space.

Apple’s latest ad for the iPhone 15 emphasizes the minimum 128GB of storage available on most models in the series (except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at 256GB). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while the iPhone 15 Pro offers 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

It’s worth noting that the last flagship iPhone series to offer a minimum of 64GB of storage was the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup.

The ad, which lasts 30 seconds, depicts an iPhone user attempting to free up storage by deleting photos from the app. However, the subjects in the photos (like his dog and friends) protested by singing “Don’t Let Go” by Terrace Martin, Mr Talkbox, and PJ Morton. The user hesitates and ends up taking more photos of his dog instead.

The ad concludes with the tagline “Lots of storage for lots of photos. Relax, it’s iPhone 15.” Apple’s “Relax, it’s iPhone” campaign has been successful, with the ad airing during popular TV shows and major sporting events.

