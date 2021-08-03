We are getting some reports about the iQOO 8 series since last month. The company has also teased the smartphone revealing some key specs. It has also appeared in hands-on images during the recent ChinaJoy convention last week. Now, the company has officially confirmed on its Weibo handle that it will launch the iQOO 8 Series on August 17 at 7:30 PM local time. The poster translates to “Full Control on the verge of iQOO 8 Series Conference”.

iQOO 8 Series Confirmed to Launch on August 17

According to some reports, the upcoming 8 Series is expected to be the first to arrive with the slightly updated Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Moreover, the company demoed 120W charging at the ChinaJoy convention which clearly hints that iQOO 8 will support up to 160W charge speeds. As per DigitalChatStation, the iQOO 8 will allegedly have a Samsung E5 LPTO AMOLED screen with 1400 x 3200 px.

The previous photos have also shown the front and some of the bottoms of the phone were visible. The display has dual-curved edges, and the bottom edge of the phone is flat. We will definitely get more updates about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

