Vivo’s gaming-oriented sub-brand, iQOO, has launched its high-end flagship device, iQOO 7. The phone has appeared in many leaks previously. Now, iQOO 7 has landed with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120W fast charging and several gaming enhancements. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

The phone runs on vivo’s all-new Origin OS based on Android 11. It has a bigger 6.62-inch AMOLED display up front with FHD+ resolution and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate comes out to 300Hz and iQOO is also advertising up to 1000Hz.

iQOO 7 Lands with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 120W Charging

The phone has come with a centered punch hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. The phone also has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio developed in partnership with Monster Audio. As mentioned above, the phone has come with the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone comes with two memory options, 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM. There are also two storage options -128/256GB.

Moreover, the phone has come with a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter with OIS. There is a 13MP ultrawide module with a 13MP telephoto sensor. The main module comes with Super Video image stabilization with HDR.

Furthermore, the phone has come with a 4,000 mAh battery with120W charging support. The 120W FlashCharge allows iQOO 7 to reach a full charge in 15 minutes. The phone is available in three colour options: light blue, black and a white BMW M-sport co-branded version.

Here are the pricing details of the phone.

8/128 GB version will cost $586 (~PKR 94,000)

12/256 GB trim will go for $648 (~PKR 1,04,000)

The phone is currently available in China. The international availability and pricing of the iQOO 7 are not known yet.

