Privacy and security of data are some of the top priorities that everyone desires. There are a lot of tools and techniques that help you provide the security of data or anything else. In the world of the internet, while surfing through different sites, may damage your privacy. You are most of the time losing using personal information without actually knowing about it. The same thing goes with the websites themselves as many hackers are waiting to gain information from the websites and invade your privacy. One simple safe way for website developers to improve their privacy concerns is to use Two Factor Authentication (2FA).

Is Two Factor Authentication (2FA) Really that Safe? What is its Working Mechanism?

Two-factor authentication basically provides a layer of security to the authentication process. Whoever visits the site has to authenticate himself by providing additional login credentials. These credentials may include usernames, passwords, and touch ID.

There are three main types of Two-factor authentication. It includes text message 2FA (an alphanumeric code is sent on the phone number via text message), authentication applications (generation of time-limited code), and biometric applications (scanning of fingerprints or retina scans).

One big question that is commonly heard is that “Is Two Factor Authentication Really Secure?”. Upon telling the truth one must say that the answer to this question is still ambiguous. Although there exist technologies in Two-factor authentication like text message and biometric authentication, still, how to deal with human error. Say, if a person has lost his/her phone then here the privacy of the person is inadequate.

