At the headquarters of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in Riyadh, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi unveiled the secure digital transformation strategy along with the unified digital platform launch.

The projects are all about making sure that automated data in cyberspace is safe and private. The IT department of the coalition has said that safe digital transformation includes using novel processes and regulations to protect private and confidential data from cyber threats.

As part of these procedures and policies, information safety and encryption systems are built, and workers are trained on digital security and made more aware of cyber hazards.

The department stated that the unified digital platform is deemed a technological infrastructure since it strives to create a unified system for a variety of digital services. This goal makes the agency believe that the platform qualifies as a technical infrastructure. It enables the incorporation of information that is derived from a wide variety of sources and gives users access to a unified interface via which they may access a wide variety of digital services, such as e-government as well as logistical, technical skills, and administrative resources, amongst others.

People will be able to utilize and communicate with digital services more easily as a result of the platform, which also contributes to an increase in the efficiency of those services, a reduction in their associated costs, and an improvement in the interaction and communication that occurs between users and suppliers of such services.

Al-Moghedi revealed that a comprehensive plan and platform have been introduced as part of a groundbreaking initiative. The primary objective of this initiative is to foster and accelerate the process of digital transformation at the coalition’s headquarters.

In a recent statement, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing the development of secure and efficient utilization of digital technology, along with enhancing the integration of various digital platforms and services.

