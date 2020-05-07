IT Ministry forwards smartphones manufacturing summary to ECC

On the direction of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has forwarded a summary to incentivize smartphones assembly leading to manufacturing in Pakistan to Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that high smartphone availability and affordability is his Ministry’s high priority for the growth of the telecom sector and achieving high mobile broadband penetration in the country. He further observed that beginning with assembly, it was indispensable for the country to build local smartphone manufacturing capability with the objective of increasing foreign direct investment, foreign exchange savings on smartphone imports, earning foreign exchange by export-focused local smartphone manufacturing and creating employment opportunities for our people while promoting the growth of related support industries within the country like packaging material and smartphone accessories etc.