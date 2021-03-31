Jazz Monthly Supreme Package (Postpaid) – Price & Validity
Charges = PKR. 800 incl. of Tax
Bucket = 14 GB
Validity = 30 days
Subscription = *446#
Jazz Monthly Supreme Package (Postpaid)
Terms & Conditions:
- This postpaid offer is for individual customers only
- Dial *1111# to get information of your bill details and dial *2222# to check remaining free Minutes, SMS and MBs. This service is completely free
- Default rate for Internet usage is Rs.2 + Tax per MB. Charging pulse is 512 KB
- Security deposit for nationwide/ international dialing access is Rs. 1,000
- Security deposit for international roaming access is Rs. 5,000
- Using SIMs without proper documentation is a crime, according to the PTA
- Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G. Dial *443# to subscribe to Super 4G internet bundles
- According to the PTA, unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000
- All government taxes apply
