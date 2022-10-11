Jazz Partners with OPay to Become the first Mobile Operator to Launch e-Pins

Jazz has partnered with OPay, a fast growing mobile payment Fintech company, to offer e-pin facility on point-of-sale (POS) machines through e-pins. Jazz is the first local digital operator to provide an e-pin service, in addition to scratch cards, offering customers a contemprorary approach to top-up their mobile credit.

Deploying Jazz e-pins on OPay’s current active footprint of 10,000 POSM enables consumers with a secure and user-friendly method to process top-up payments at frequently visited outlets such as petrol stations, pharmacies, and shopping stores. E-pins can be purchased from OPay’s POS-merchants and will be printed on the bill invoice to verify transaction. The goal of this strategic partnership is to increase e-pins to digitize channels across Pakistan, enhancing the customers experience. OPay has plans to widely expand its POS network and that would help a long way for the partnership to grow.

“This partnership further augments accessibility and convenience for our customers to purchase Jazz services through OPay’s secure and reliable platform. We will continue to forge partnerships to maintain optimum customer experience,” said Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazz.

“After remarkable success in Africa, OPay, in conjunction with Jazz, is eager to make an impact in Pakistan by bringing a superior and innovative digital experience to accelerate the financial well-being of all Pakistani customers. Through this collaboration, Jazz will enable merchants to increase customer engagement and attract incremenetal customer traffic and revenue for their businesses”, said Zeb Khan, OPay Pakistan’s Vice President.

