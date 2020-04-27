Jazz has brought an interesting offer for its users who have not used their Dongle sim for the last 3 months or more. Jazz Welcome Back Offer Brings Free 15GB for Reactivation Customers. If you make a recharge of Rs. 300, you will get 15GB as a reactivation gift for 7 days. Moreover, if you have recharged Rs. 1000, you will get 50GB data for a month. Now, use your Jazz Wi-Fi device and avail this offer.

Jazz Welcome Back Offer Brings Free 15GB for Reactivation Customers

Offered Incentives:

20 GB / 7day @Rs 300 Recharge

50 GB / month @Rs 1000 Recharge

How to Avail this offer:

To avail this offer, you need to dial *6363*8#

Terms and Conditions: