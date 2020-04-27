Jazz Welcome Back Offer Brings Free 15GB for Reactivation Customers
Jazz has brought an interesting offer for its users who have not used their Dongle sim for the last 3 months or more. Jazz Welcome Back Offer Brings Free 15GB for Reactivation Customers. If you make a recharge of Rs. 300, you will get 15GB as a reactivation gift for 7 days. Moreover, if you have recharged Rs. 1000, you will get 50GB data for a month. Now, use your Jazz Wi-Fi device and avail this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- 20 GB / 7day @Rs 300 Recharge
- 50 GB / month @Rs 1000 Recharge
How to Avail this offer:
- To avail this offer, you need to dial *6363*8#
Terms and Conditions:
- All dormant customers can subscribe to this offer if they have not used Dongle sim from last 3 months or more
- Customer can check eligibility by dialing *6363# and going to option 4; welcome back offer subscription details will be displayed only to eligible customers
- This offer is only available for MBB SIM (SC62) customers, and not valid for Data Sim (SC18) customers
- Welcome Back Offer is a once-off, and will not recur automatically. Subscription from customer would be required to avail this offer again.
- Bundle benefits will add on multiple subscriptions and are valid for 30days only
- Data allowance can be used on both 2G/3G/4G network subject to handset and network coverage