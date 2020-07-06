JazzCash crosses 8 million active mobile account users

JazzCash is now serving more than eight million monthly active mobile account users and this makes it Pakistan’s number 1 Mobile account. This milestone was reached after the digital payment platform reported a 41% increase in its monthly active mobile account users in comparison to last year. This growth has been possible due to the unwavering trust shown by our customers, who have processed nearly 900 million transactions, worth PKR 1.7 Trillion in last 12 months, for which we thank our customers and continue to deliver seamless experience in digital financial services through our platform.

“JazzCash is at the forefront of the digital financial services revolution with a host of unique offerings that add convenience and safety to everyone’s daily transactions. The continuous growth in active mobile accounts and transaction volumes is a testament to the trust our users have on our platform. This user trust together with our enterprising nature allows us to gradually bridge the country’s banking divide and strengthen the local financial ecosystem,” said JazzCash CEO Erwan Gelebart.

JazzCash’s utmost priority has always been to enable its customers with a seamless and convenient flow of finances via its digital payment solutions. From traffic challan payments, tickets, school fee payments, to transactions via QR codes, digital loans and remittances the digital payment platform offers consumers reliability and convenience.

JazzCash Mobile App customers have grown by 47% in last 6 months and this growth has been fueled by constant feature enhancements and experience improvements. Features like Top-up via debit card, Money transfer, bill payments and Top ups are increasing convenience and adding value to the lives of not just Jazz customers but smartphone users across Pakistan. Furthermore, the simplified USSD interface and mobile application allows customers the ease to access their funds at anytime, anywhere across the country. And with over 80,000 retail outlets and merchants spread nationwide, doing a cash deposit, withdrawal and retail payments are really hassle free.

The digital payment platform is working tirelessly to ensure more and more people adopt digital payments going forward. To this effect, JazzCash extends its services to merchants operating throughout the country, ensuring easy access and reliability in accepting digital payments. These include both retail merchants who can accept payments through JazzCash QR, as well as online merchants who can utilize the payment gateway solution to accept payments from their customers. Not only do merchants get access to payment instruments, but they can also sign up for their merchant accounts, using Pakistan’s first digital onboarding solution through the JazzCash website.

During this pandemic, JazzCash has also introduced new features and services for customers and re to ensure easy access and reliability in accepting digital payments. To further support its users, a variety of coronavirus specific health insurance products and hospitalization coverage plans were also introduced.