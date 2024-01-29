KalPay and UCP Collaborate to Provide Students with Instalment Facilities for Education Financing

KalPay has partnered up with University of Central Punjab (UCP) to offer convenient instalment plans to their students to help manage their educational expenses efficiently.

KalPay, co-founded by Mr. Shershah Hassan in 2021, is a consumer lending fintech startup that offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions on various e-commerce platforms, and for the purchase of productive assets like smartphones and fee payments for education and skill development services.

This collaboration between KalPay and UCP will enable UCP students to study now and pay later with the ease of interest-free monthly instalments, which are customizable as per their individual needs.

At the MoU Signing Ceremony, Mr. Shershah Hassan, CEO KalPay, commented, “We launched our initiative of KalPay Taleem back in September of 2022 with the motivation to make education more affordable for students. This partnership is one step further in breaking financial barriers and increasing financial inclusion within the underbanked population”.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Aizaz, Head Alumni Relations UCP, added, “This collaboration is more than just a partnership; it’s a catalyst for social good. By facilitating students to shape their future, we’re paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous Pakistan”.

In the near future, KalPay will continue working to broaden the scope of their collaboration across Pakistan’s institutions and help build the foundations of a financially prosperous nation.

