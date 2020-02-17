Oppo is all set to launch the new variant of Reno3 Pro, that will come with a dual camera setup on the front. The front camera is a combination of a 44MP snapper that is paired by a depth sensor unit. Oppo didn’t reveal all the details about the new variant but the dummy units of the smartphone that have surfaced online revealed some details about the new Reno3 Pro.

Key Features of Oppo Reno3 Pro New Version

The smartphone will have a quad camera on the rear along with a 64MP main module. The leaked image also shows that the Reno3 Pro will support 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on board. However, a report says that there will also be other memory variants that are yet to be confirmed by the mobile manufacturer

The dimension of the phone will be 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm and it weighs 171 grams which makes it light enough to carry. The phone is expected to be available in Black, White, Starry Night, and Sunrise color options.

The screen size of the phone is 6.5 inches and has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that is providing a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at 411 PPI density. The screen of the phone will be protected with the latest version of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Some other expected features of the phone are a 4025 mAh battery to fuel the smartphone to get a lot of power. The Reno 3 Pro might also come with an under-display fingerprint reader to protect the data from being stolen. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset, as in its previous version.

