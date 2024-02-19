KP Govt Launches GIS-Based CUIPTMIS For Efficient Urban Planning

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of the GIS-based Centralized Urban Immovable Property Tax Management and Information System (CUIPTMIS). This initiative aims to revolutionize the property tax system by introducing automation, transparency, and enhanced efficiency.

The introduction of the GIS-based CUIPTMIS marks a crucial advancement in tax collection and resource management for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This initiative not only streamlines tax collection processes but also enhances the management of public resources. Additionally, it aims to provide greater convenience and support to taxpayers across the province.

A ceremony was convened at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar to commemorate this milestone, with former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presiding as the chief guest. Additionally, caretaker provincial ministers Ahmed Rasool Bangash and Engr. Ahmed Jan, along with officials such as Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and Secretary Local Government Daud Khan, were also present at the ceremony.

The newly inaugurated Management and Information System (MIS) has been developed at a total cost of Rs 95.898 million. Initially implemented in two districts of the province, Nowshera and Abbottabad, the project is set to be expanded to cover the remaining districts of the province soon.

As part of the project, a total of 50,938 new property units have been identified in the districts of Abbottabad and Nowshera. Consequently, the combined number of property units in these districts has risen to 90,938. This increase in property units has correspondingly led to a surge in tax revenue demand. In Nowshera, the demand has escalated from Rs 69 million to Rs 123 million, while in Abbottabad, it has risen from Rs 83 million to Rs 143 million.

During the ceremony, the chief guest, caretaker Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, commended the Excise and Taxation Department for their pivotal role in launching this significant project. He emphasized that the newly established system would not only enhance tax collection and management procedures but also provide convenience to taxpayers across the province. The integrated online system and grievance redress mechanism are expected to streamline processes and improve overall efficiency.