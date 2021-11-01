KSA Introduces a Sweeping Robot For Cleaning Masjid al Haram

Recently, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced a sweeping robot for the swift cleaning of Masjid al-Haram. In addition to washing all the floors of the Masjid Haram in an hour, it also does a good job of spraying disinfectants.

KSA Introduces a Sweeping Robot For Cleaning Masjid e Haram

According to Al-Arabiya.net, the presidency of the Holy Mosque inaugurated this modern system of sanitation. This smart robot uses cameras, ground and overhead sensors to avoid collisions with people or ground obstacles. It weighs 300 kg and has a tank with a capacity of 68.14 liters of water to wash the floor. The robot is capable of clearing space from about 2,046 square meters per hour.

One of the features of the robot used for cleaning in the Masjid Haram is that it also has features like fast charging and energy saving. The 8 cameras installed in it act as sensors. Another great feature of the sweeping robot is that it sends SMS messages with pictures that can be sent to the phone number attached to it.

This machine works very quietly without making any noise and also ensures that it is safe in all directions from solid objects and all kinds of dust and water spray. During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Abdul Rehman Al-Sudais, President of the Public Affairs for the Holy Shrines, said that our aim is to provide better and quality facilities to the pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrines.

Check out? SHC Directs the Government to Regulate Cryptocurrencies Within Three Months