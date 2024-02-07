Latest Samsung Leaks Hint At All-New Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung always tries to redefine its position in the ever-evolving smartphone market by bringing new handsets for its fans. Recently, Samsung launched its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. It is no doubt the top-performing Samsung Galaxy series to date. Now, the company is working on a new foldable smartphone. Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, the presumptively named Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Rumors suggest that the next foldable will come with an updated design and new display. The tech giant is tipped to trump its classic foldable phone.

Samsung May Lower Price Of Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6

It is pertinent to mention that export data lists three model codenames with interesting modifiers: Q6, B6 & Q5. The Q5 moniker reflected the Z Fold 5 and the B5 reflected the Z Flip 5 last year, so it’s safe to guess that Q6 and B6 are the parts for this year’s two flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, another modifier, Q6A also surfaced online. It is anticipated to be the long-hoped-for cheaper version of the Z Fold series.

Samsung Galaxy A series offers a balance between price and performance. It makes the “A” a logical modifier. It seems as if Samsung would market the new foldable smartphone under its Fan Edition brand. Are you excited to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE sitting alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE?

Previously many reports claimed that Samsung has had a significant focus on slimming down its future devices. A notably thinner profile for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected with construction changes to the bezels as one of several steps to cut the bill of materials. It hints that the tech giant is working to lower the price of both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6. If Samsung adds an FE model, it means that features seen as necessary for the main model can be compromised to offer a cheaper version that delivers on the promise of a foldable.

The strategic shift in dimensions coupled with a presumed reduction in price, positions Samsung to reclaim its dominance in the competitive foldable market. Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to innovation and responsiveness to user preferences. What do you say? Do share with us in the comment section.