Latest Samsung Leaks Hint At All-New Galaxy Z Fold
Samsung always tries to redefine its position in the ever-evolving smartphone market by bringing new handsets for its fans. Recently, Samsung launched its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. It is no doubt the top-performing Samsung Galaxy series to date. Now, the company is working on a new foldable smartphone. Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, the presumptively named Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Rumors suggest that the next foldable will come with an updated design and new display. The tech giant is tipped to trump its classic foldable phone.
Samsung May Lower Price Of Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6
It is pertinent to mention that export data lists three model codenames with interesting modifiers: Q6, B6 & Q5. The Q5 moniker reflected the Z Fold 5 and the B5 reflected the Z Flip 5 last year, so it’s safe to guess that Q6 and B6 are the parts for this year’s two flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, another modifier, Q6A also surfaced online. It is anticipated to be the long-hoped-for cheaper version of the Z Fold series.
Samsung Galaxy A series offers a balance between price and performance. It makes the “A” a logical modifier. It seems as if Samsung would market the new foldable smartphone under its Fan Edition brand. Are you excited to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE sitting alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE?
